WWE NXT Live Results: Ethan Page Wins Brutal Last Man Standing Match (March 8, 2025)

WWE NXT hosted a live event on March 8 at the University Area Community Complex (UACDC) in Tampa, Florida. Below are the full results from the show:

⚡Javier Bernal defeated Oro Mensah

⚡Jaida Parker defeated Layla Diggs

⚡Joe Coffey defeated Bronco Nima

⚡Wolfgang & Mark Coffey defeated Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

⚡Trick Williams defeated Brooks Jensen. After the match, Williams called out Eddy Thorpe, leading to a brawl before security intervened and escorted Thorpe to the back.

⚡Niko Vance defeated Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

⚡Yoshiki Inamura defeated Charlie Dempsey

⚡Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia defeated Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace

⚡Sol Ruca & ZARIA defeated Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

⚡Last Man Standing Match: Ethan Page defeated Je’Von Evans

#NXTTampa As the officials drag @OfficialEGO to the back, @WWEJeVonEvans uses the last of his strength to vow to stop @OfficialEGO cold at #NXTRoadblock, and thanks his NXT fan family. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/oLn9Bc2qLM — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 9, 2025

#NXTTampa After the interference, it's @OfficialEGO who gets back on his feet before the count of 10! But for him, the fight isn't over! Trying to get another pound of flesh was unwise on his part, however, because @WWEJeVonEvans batters him out of the ring! pic.twitter.com/hQcmve9wZq — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 9, 2025