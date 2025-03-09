WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Results: Ethan Page Wins Brutal Last Man Standing Match (March 8, 2025)

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

WWE NXT hosted a live event on March 8 at the University Area Community Complex (UACDC) in Tampa, Florida. Below are the full results from the show:

Javier Bernal defeated Oro Mensah

Jaida Parker defeated Layla Diggs

Joe Coffey defeated Bronco Nima

Wolfgang & Mark Coffey defeated Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

Trick Williams defeated Brooks Jensen. After the match, Williams called out Eddy Thorpe, leading to a brawl before security intervened and escorted Thorpe to the back.

Niko Vance defeated Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

Yoshiki Inamura defeated Charlie Dempsey

Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia defeated Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace

Sol Ruca & ZARIA defeated Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Last Man Standing Match: Ethan Page defeated Je’Von Evans


