Tony Khan Explains The Young Bucks' Absence from AEW Revolution

The Young Bucks have been absent from AEW television since losing the AEW Tag Team Titles to Private Party on Fright Night Dynamite last year. They will also AEW Revolution, and Tony Khan recently addressed their status.

Speaking with Collider, Khan explained that the Bucks have been competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where they won the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. He praised them as one of the best tag teams in the world and a crucial part of AEW.

"The Bucks have been competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling and have had a lot of success. They’ve made headlines capturing the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, and we’ve seen the Young Bucks dominate tag team competition in Japan, and they’re one of the best tag teams in the world, and they are AEW originals. I think, certainly, their accolades this year in Japan are no surprise; the Young Bucks are one of the greatest tag teams of all time, so to see them capturing gold in Japan was not unexpected. They’ve captured tag team championships all over the world, and they’re one of the greatest teams in wrestling and one of the greatest teams ever in AEW and would be in the conversation with some of the greatest tag teams of all time in my opinion."

The Bucks won the IWGP titles at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, 2025, but lost them at The New Beginning on February 11 to Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi. They were recently seen backstage at an AEW event in Oceanside, CA, hinting at a possible return ahead of AEW Revolution on March 9.