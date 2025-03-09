Mercedes Moné Reveals She Was Originally Approached for Queen of the Ring Role

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mercedes Moné recently shared insights in her Mone Bag fan newsletter, revealing that she was originally approached to appear in the wrestling biopic Queen of the Ring. However, due to an injury at the time, she was unable to participate in the project.

In her newsletter, Moné reflected on attending the film’s red carpet premiere ahead of AEW Revolution, expressing her admiration for the story of wrestling legend Mildred Burke. She wrote, "Before AEW Revolution, I made my way to LA for the red carpet premiere of Queen of the Ring, a film that tells the incredible story of Mildred Burke. It’s truly surreal for me. A couple of years back, I was approached to be a part of this project, but unfortunately, I was sidelined due to an injury. However, seeing my girls Trinity, Toni Storm, and Kamille shine in this film fills me with so much joy."

Moné also highlighted the challenges women have historically faced in the wrestling industry, praising the pioneers who paved the way. "Let’s be real: women have always had to work ten times harder than men to get noticed in this industry. And when you look back at Mildred Burke’s era—wow! It was a whole different ballgame. I have immense respect for the trailblazers who laid the groundwork for women like me to build empires in this sport. I’m beyond excited for everyone to see this movie and to continue embracing women’s wrestling in all its glory."

Additionally, Moné made sure to turn heads on the red carpet, embracing a bold fashion statement. She described her look, saying, "Anytime there’s a chance to showcase my style, I’m all in. This time, I channeled a 90s vibe with a touch of Pamela Anderson. My amazing makeup and hair artist absolutely nailed it!"

Encouraging fans to support the film, Moné urged, "So don’t forget to hit the theaters and catch Queen of the Ring."