Toni Storm Vows to End AEW Feud with Mariah May for Good at Revolution

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm has issued a strong statement ahead of her highly anticipated Hollywood Ending match against Mariah May at AEW Revolution.

The ongoing feud between the two intensified when May captured the AEW Women’s Championship from Storm at All In 2024, only for Storm to reclaim it at Grand Slam Australia last month. Now, they are set to clash once again at the pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 9.

While the Hollywood Ending stipulation suggests this will mark the final chapter in their rivalry, Storm has emphasized that this match holds an even deeper significance for her.

Speaking with Variety, Storm declared that she will never share a ring with May again, revealing the extent of their split.

“To me this really is the Hollywood Ending. We’ll never step foot in the ring together again. In fact, I’ve actually filed a restraining order. She’ll never be in my life again.

“This is a real breakup. You know when you finally get rid of that ex that just won’t piss off? You finally get all their stuff out of your house, that’s what it’s going to be like for me. I’ve already booked a vacation.”

The Hollywood Ending match will function as a Falls Count Anywhere contest, meaning there will be no disqualifications, rope breaks, or count-outs, with pinfalls legal anywhere in the arena.