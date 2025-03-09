WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Toni Storm Vows to End AEW Feud with Mariah May for Good at Revolution

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Toni Storm Vows to End AEW Feud with Mariah May for Good at Revolution

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm has issued a strong statement ahead of her highly anticipated Hollywood Ending match against Mariah May at AEW Revolution.

The ongoing feud between the two intensified when May captured the AEW Women’s Championship from Storm at All In 2024, only for Storm to reclaim it at Grand Slam Australia last month. Now, they are set to clash once again at the pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 9.

While the Hollywood Ending stipulation suggests this will mark the final chapter in their rivalry, Storm has emphasized that this match holds an even deeper significance for her.

Speaking with Variety, Storm declared that she will never share a ring with May again, revealing the extent of their split.

“To me this really is the Hollywood Ending. We’ll never step foot in the ring together again. In fact, I’ve actually filed a restraining order. She’ll never be in my life again.

“This is a real breakup. You know when you finally get rid of that ex that just won’t piss off? You finally get all their stuff out of your house, that’s what it’s going to be like for me. I’ve already booked a vacation.”

The Hollywood Ending match will function as a Falls Count Anywhere contest, meaning there will be no disqualifications, rope breaks, or count-outs, with pinfalls legal anywhere in the arena.

AEW Uses Nonpoint’s Bullet With A Name for MJF vs. Hangman Page Hype Video

AEW featured a hype video for the upcoming MJF vs. Hangman Page match on Collision, set to the track Bullet With A Name by Nonpoint. The son [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 09, 2025 07:20AM

Source: variety.com
Tags: #aew #toni storm #mariah may #revolution

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π