Saturday Night Live References Infamous WWE Storyline Involving Linda McMahon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Linda McMahon's WWE history was recently referenced on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment, as Colin Jost took a comedic jab at her past in professional wrestling.

McMahon, who formerly served as the CEO of WWE, is now part of Donald Trump’s administration as Secretary of Education. Throughout her time in WWE, she was involved in several storylines, particularly during the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the McMahon family played an increasingly prominent role on television. One of the more infamous angles involved Linda being attacked by Kane in 2003, setting up a match between Kane and her son, Shane McMahon.

This particular moment from WWE’s past resurfaced during Weekend Update, as Jost joked about McMahon’s mandate from Trump to oversee the dismantling of the Department of Education. He quipped that returning control of education to the states could lead to students' test scores rising—"maybe as high as 69"—while a still image of Kane delivering a Tombstone Piledriver to Linda played on-screen.

The joke was met with laughter, but the segment notably omitted any mention that the man behind the Kane character, Glenn Jacobs, is now the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.


