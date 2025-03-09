Ric Flair Responds to Vince Russo's Accusations Amid WrestleMania 41 Build-Up

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ric Flair has been vocal on social media and in interviews about not letting John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41 next month, which would break the record for the most World Title reigns in history.

Both Flair and Cena are 16-time World Champions. Former WWE/WCW/TNA creative writer Vince Russo criticized Flair on a recent edition of his "BroDown" podcast, suggesting that Flair's comments were a ploy to involve himself in the storyline.

Flair noticed these remarks and addressed them on social media, writing:

"Please @THEVinceRusso, I Thought We Agreed That You Wouldn’t Use My Name To Get A Rating! I Work For My GREAT Friend And Employer @TonyKhan, Who Allows Me To Do Things With My Daughter And Understands The Importance Of Me Being In Attendance At Events Like The Hall Of Fame!"

Earlier this year, Flair recorded footage for the WWE LFG Series on A&E. His deal with AEW is reportedly similar to Randy Savage's agreement with WCW in the mid-1990s, with Tony Khan confirming that AEW has been compensated by Wooooo Energy for all of Flair's appearances.

It remains unclear whether Flair is under a Legends deal with WWE.