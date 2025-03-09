Nikki Bella Calls John Cena's Heel Turn a 'Gift' to Fans

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has expressed her approval of John Cena's recent heel turn at the Elimination Chamber 2025 event.

During the closing moments of the March 1 Premium Live Event, Cena shocked the wrestling world by attacking WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock.

In an interview with TK Trinidad, Nikki Bella, who was previously engaged to Cena, shared her thoughts on this significant character shift in Cena's farewell year. She praised the execution of the turn, stating:

"It was done so well. I think to end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long. It's not only, I think, going to be fun for him, but how great for the fans. It's like a gift he's giving. You know what I mean? I think it's so cool. It was amazing, too."

Nikki and John Cena began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2017 after their match at WrestleMania 33. However, they called off their engagement in April 2018.

Earlier this year, Nikki made a surprise return to the ring, entering at the #30 spot in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, has also hinted at a possible in-ring return, expressing enthusiasm about the current state of women's wrestling in both WWE and AEW. Brie commented:

"Oh yes, always! But you know, what the women are doing today in both AEW and WWE gets me wanting to get out there. It's incredible to be a fan of pro-wrestling today. But definitely when I saw her I was like 'Wait, it's not complete if I'm not there.'"