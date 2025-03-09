AEW Uses Nonpoint’s Bullet With A Name for MJF vs. Hangman Page Hype Video

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW featured a hype video for the upcoming MJF vs. Hangman Page match on Collision, set to the track Bullet With A Name by Nonpoint. The song, from the band’s 2005 album To the Pain, is among their most well-known tracks and was previously featured in SmackDown vs. RAW 2007 in 2006.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the song’s use, expressing his gratitude to the band for licensing it.

The rivalry between MJF and Hangman Page has sparked into a raging inferno that will burn up #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV TOMORROW NIGHT!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & Max@The_MJF | #HangmanAdamPage