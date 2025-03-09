WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Uses Nonpoint’s Bullet With A Name for MJF vs. Hangman Page Hype Video

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

AEW featured a hype video for the upcoming MJF vs. Hangman Page match on Collision, set to the track Bullet With A Name by Nonpoint. The song, from the band’s 2005 album To the Pain, is among their most well-known tracks and was previously featured in SmackDown vs. RAW 2007 in 2006.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the song’s use, expressing his gratitude to the band for licensing it.


