AEW Uses Nonpoint’s Bullet With A Name for MJF vs. Hangman Page Hype Video

AEW featured a hype video for the upcoming MJF vs. Hangman Page match on Collision, set to the track Bullet With A Name by Nonpoint. The song, from the band’s 2005 album To the Pain, is among their most well-known tracks and was previously featured in SmackDown vs. RAW 2007 in 2006.
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to acknowledge the song’s use, expressing his gratitude to the band for licensing it.
The rivalry between MJF and Hangman Page has sparked into a raging inferno that will burn up #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV TOMORROW NIGHT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2025
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & Max@The_MJF | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/ouF48i0E87
Awesome music video tonight, thanks to Nonpoint for licensing Bullet With a Name to preview tomorrow’s huge fight@The_MJF vs Hangman Page!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 9, 2025
Don’t miss Saturday #AEWCollision + Countdown to AEW Revolution back to back
on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax
right NOW
+
Revolution TOMORROW!