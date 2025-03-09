Tony Khan Recalls AEW Attack: "I Was a Victim of the Deadliest Move in Wrestling"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In an interview with Sedano & Kap, Tony Khan discussed his unexpected physical involvement in AEW last year, which saw him attacked by members of The Elite. He endured a TK Driver and was also assaulted by Jack Perry before Darby Allin intervened to save him.

Reflecting on the moment, Khan stated:

"That was not by design. I was a victim of the spike piledriver, the deadliest move in professional wrestling. It was from one of the greatest tag teams of all time, the Young Bucks. They are the Executive Vice Presidents of the company, along with Kenny Omega, and they were trying to make a powerplay, and I’m the President. They wanted to control the business, so they put me down. They spike piledrived me, but I survived and showed up at the NFL draft in a neck brace. Wrestlers went out for revenge, a man was set on fire. Jack Perry, Hollywood royalty himself, the son of Luke Perry, was set on fire by Darby Allin, coming to my aid. Certainly, when that happened, I have gotten pulled out of my chair with a headset on and my shirt ripped apart and thrown down on the set. Just as that happened, less than a second and a half later, a split second after I got thrown down on the ramp, Darby Allin came out with a flamethrower and set Jack Perry on fire."