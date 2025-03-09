WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Cole Confident About His AEW Future Despite Setbacks

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Adam Cole is determined to continue his wrestling career despite the challenges he has faced. In an interview with Renee Paquette for Up Close, the AEW star made it clear that he is far from finished in the business and remains confident about his future in the ring.

Cole, who returned from injury last year, addressed his mindset and commitment to wrestling, saying:

"To me, there’s just no other choice. I know these challenges have been difficult, but everyone goes through their own challenges in their own way. I’m not even close to wanting to be done with wrestling. I feel like I have a lot more to offer, especially here in AEW, so even with these roadblocks or with these challenges, my mentality has just never changed. I’m fully confident that I’ll be able to come back from all this and have the best years of my career ahead of me."


