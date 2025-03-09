WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Is This Cope’s Last Chance? AEW Revolution Title Match Looms Large

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

During Saturday's episode of AEW Collision, Cope reflected on his upcoming showdown with Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution on March 9, acknowledging that this could be his final opportunity at a world championship. Despite the stakes, he declared that he is fully prepared for the fight.

Cope also addressed Moxley’s vulnerability, pointing out that with the Death Riders taken out over the past several weeks, Moxley is now standing alone. He claimed that Moxley is feeling the pressure without his usual backup.

The two are set to collide in a high-stakes main event tonight in Los Angeles.

Mar 09, 2025

 


