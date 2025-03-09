Is This Cope’s Last Chance? AEW Revolution Title Match Looms Large

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During Saturday's episode of AEW Collision, Cope reflected on his upcoming showdown with Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution on March 9, acknowledging that this could be his final opportunity at a world championship. Despite the stakes, he declared that he is fully prepared for the fight.

Cope also addressed Moxley’s vulnerability, pointing out that with the Death Riders taken out over the past several weeks, Moxley is now standing alone. He claimed that Moxley is feeling the pressure without his usual backup.

The two are set to collide in a high-stakes main event tonight in Los Angeles.