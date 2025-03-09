WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay Delivers Final Warning to Kyle Fletcher Ahead of AEW Revolution Cage Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher are set to clash in a high-stakes steel cage match at AEW Revolution, with Ospreay delivering a final warning ahead of their showdown.

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Ospreay addressed his former United Empire stablemate, vowing to make him pay for every betrayal. He admitted that facing Fletcher inside a steel cage was not something he wanted, but ultimately, it was Fletcher who left him with no choice.

Later in the night, Fletcher fired back, accusing Ospreay of viewing him as nothing more than a stepping stone to the AEW World Championship. He declared that when all is said and done, Ospreay will not be remembered for his accolades—but for being Fletcher’s greatest rival.

 
 
 
 
 
Tags: #aew #revolution #will ospreay #kyle fletcher

