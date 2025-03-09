Will Ospreay Delivers Final Warning to Kyle Fletcher Ahead of AEW Revolution Cage Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher are set to clash in a high-stakes steel cage match at AEW Revolution, with Ospreay delivering a final warning ahead of their showdown.

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Ospreay addressed his former United Empire stablemate, vowing to make him pay for every betrayal. He admitted that facing Fletcher inside a steel cage was not something he wanted, but ultimately, it was Fletcher who left him with no choice.

Later in the night, Fletcher fired back, accusing Ospreay of viewing him as nothing more than a stepping stone to the AEW World Championship. He declared that when all is said and done, Ospreay will not be remembered for his accolades—but for being Fletcher’s greatest rival.

