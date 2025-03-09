Tony Schiavone Reveals WCW Struggles with Pre-Taped Content vs. Live Nitro

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Veteran wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes challenges of WCW’s production process during the mid-1990s. Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone detailed how the introduction of WCW Monday Nitro in 1995 completely changed the company’s approach to content creation, making their pre-taped shows at Disney increasingly obsolete.

WCW’s Disney Tapings and Early Production Strategy

According to Schiavone, WCW had started filming lengthy blocks of television episodes at Disney in July 1993. These marathon taping sessions allowed the company to record weeks or even months' worth of content in advance. While this strategy was initially beneficial for scheduling and editing, it ultimately became a major issue once Nitro debuted in September 1995.

Unlike the pre-taped shows, Nitro was live every week, which meant the product evolved in real time. Storylines, character changes, and even a wrestler’s appearance could shift dramatically between episodes. This created a stark contrast with WCW’s pre-recorded shows like WCW Saturday Night and WCW Worldwide, which featured older footage that no longer aligned with what was happening on Nitro.

“I remember Eric [Bischoff] talking to me when WCW Monday Nitro got really hot, and that show drove the ship," Schiavone recalled. "Something like a guy would change his hair color and you’d see it on Nitro. Then that weekend, you would watch WCW Saturday Night or WCW Worldwide from Disney, and he’d look completely different.”

The Conflict Between Live and Pre-Taped Content

The situation became even more complicated due to WCW’s approach to storytelling. Schiavone explained that Nitro’s fast-paced nature often led to creative decisions that did not take pre-recorded content into account. As a result, a significant portion of the footage from Disney never made it to air.

“They did angles and things on Nitro without even considering what was in the can already,” Schiavone said. “So in effect, we had to throw a lot of stuff away. There’s a lot of matches, and I mean a LOT of matches from Disney that never aired because no one would take the time to think about what was in the can.”

This disconnect between live and pre-taped programming highlighted the growing problem with WCW’s production model. The company’s need to stay relevant and capitalize on Nitro’s success ultimately meant that pre-recorded content often became outdated before it could even be used.

Eric Bischoff’s Shift in Strategy

As Nitro continued to dominate WCW’s programming, company executive Eric Bischoff made the decision to prioritize live content over pre-taped shows. This shift marked the beginning of the end for WCW’s Disney tapings.

“We can’t let what we shot at Disney drive the train,” Bischoff reportedly told Schiavone. “If we’ve got a good idea for Nitro, we need to go with it regardless of what is in the can for Disney. I just remember him telling me, ‘It’s not working for us anymore.’”

Bischoff’s emphasis on keeping WCW’s content fresh ultimately helped Nitro maintain its momentum during the Monday Night Wars, but it also resulted in a massive amount of wasted footage from the Disney tapings. By the late 1990s, WCW had largely moved away from pre-recorded programming, focusing instead on delivering live television that could compete with WWE’s rapidly growing presence.

Though WCW’s reliance on pre-taped shows at Disney proved unsustainable, the behind-the-scenes struggles described by Schiavone offer a glimpse into the challenges of producing professional wrestling at a time when live television was becoming the industry standard.