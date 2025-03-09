Final Card For AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW's highly anticipated pay-per-view event, Revolution, is set to take place this Sunday in Los Angeles.

The company has assembled one of its most stacked cards in recent memory, with multiple championships on the line, including the AEW World Championship, AEW Women's World Championship, and several others.

The heated rivalry between Toni Storm and Mariah May may finally reach its conclusion, while Kenny Omega competes for the International Championship, and Cope aims to capture the AEW World Championship for the first time.

Below is the full lineup for the event:

AEW Revolution: Full Card for Sunday, March 9, 2025

⚡AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

⚡AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

⚡AEW Women’s World Championship (The Hollywood Ending): Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

⚡AEW Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

⚡TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

⚡AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

⚡AEW World Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

⚡MJF vs. Hangman Page

⚡Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

⚡Zero Hour: ROH World Championship - Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity

⚡Zero Hour: Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, Mansoor & Mason Madden

⚡Zero Hour: Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Taylor, Bravo, Dean & Moriarty)

⚡Zero Hour: Komander & Hologram vs. Lee Johnson & Blake Christian

AEW Revolution is set to take place on March 9, 2025, and will air live on pay-per-view.