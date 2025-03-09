WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For AEW Revolution 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

AEW's highly anticipated pay-per-view event, Revolution, is set to take place this Sunday in Los Angeles.

The company has assembled one of its most stacked cards in recent memory, with multiple championships on the line, including the AEW World Championship, AEW Women's World Championship, and several others.

The heated rivalry between Toni Storm and Mariah May may finally reach its conclusion, while Kenny Omega competes for the International Championship, and Cope aims to capture the AEW World Championship for the first time.

Below is the full lineup for the event:

AEW Revolution: Full Card for Sunday, March 9, 2025

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

AEW Women’s World Championship (The Hollywood Ending): Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

AEW World Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

MJF vs. Hangman Page

Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Zero Hour: ROH World Championship - Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity

Zero Hour: Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, Mansoor & Mason Madden

Zero Hour: Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Taylor, Bravo, Dean & Moriarty)

Zero Hour: Komander & Hologram vs. Lee Johnson & Blake Christian

AEW Revolution is set to take place on March 9, 2025, and will air live on pay-per-view.


