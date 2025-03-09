Summer Rae Recounts Terrifying Late-Night Encounter at a Hotel

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Summer Rae may have sparkled under WWE’s bright lights with her dazzling outfits and in-ring performances, but life on the road was not always so glamorous.

In a recent appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel, Rae recalled a harrowing experience at a Texas hotel while traveling with fellow WWE star Tenille ‘Emma’ Dashwood. She described a bizarre encounter that left her shaken.

“We’re almost asleep, me and Tenille, and we hear something. And I’m like, ‘Did you hear something?’ And she’s like, ‘What is that?’ And I kind of hear — it sounds like someone’s kind of like whipping a mat or something. … We turn the light on and it’s a bat.”

With the room suddenly illuminated, the bat became frantic, flying erratically around them. Looking for help, the two called the front desk, only to be met with indifference from the hotel staff. Rae recalled the chaos that followed.

“All I remember is someone got a broom. Someone came in, I’m under the sheet. We were trying to trap it. It was just a mess and now I’m just traumatized.”

While Rae did not disclose the name of the hotel chain, she admitted that the unsettling encounter left a lasting impression, and she avoided staying at the chain for years afterward.