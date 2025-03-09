AJ Styles Eager for One More Match Against John Cena

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AJ Styles has squared off against some of the greatest names in professional wrestling, and one of his most notable opponents has been John Cena. Years have passed since their last encounter, but Styles has now expressed a strong desire to share the ring with Cena once more.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Styles discussed potential future opponents in WWE, and Cena was high on his list. While acknowledging that he does not have control over such decisions, Styles made it clear that he would love for the match to happen, emphasizing how much fun it would be. He also reflected on the unique chemistry they share in the ring, despite their stark differences in wrestling styles.

Styles reminisced about his first-ever match against Cena, describing it as a special experience. He emphasized how seamlessly they worked together and admitted he could not quite pinpoint why their styles meshed so well.

“I don’t know. I don’t make those decisions. I would love to have it, for sure, it’d be fun,” Styles said, expressing his interest in another showdown with Cena. Reflecting on their in-ring chemistry, he added, “Honestly, I think that there’s something about, I can’t explain it, why him and I gel so well together. I don’t know what it is, because we’re definitely not the same in any kind of way. It just works.” Speaking about their first match, Styles recalled, “The first time I got in the ring with him it was like, Wow, dude, that was cool.” He reiterated his desire for another match, stating, “So, yeah, I would love the opportunity to work with Cena again.”

Currently, Styles is embroiled in a feud with Logan Paul, while Cena has made a shocking heel turn on Cody Rhodes and is set to face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

With both men on different trajectories in WWE, the possibility of a rematch remains uncertain. However, given their storied history, fans would undoubtedly welcome another chapter in their rivalry. As Cena’s in-ring career winds down, only time will tell if he and Styles will step into the squared circle together once again.