Chris Jericho to Defend ROH Title Against Gravity at AEW Revolution's Zero Hour

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Chris Jericho to Defend ROH Title Against Gravity at AEW Revolution’s Zero Hour

Chris Jericho Set to Defend ROH Championship Against Gravity at AEW Revolution: Zero Hour

During AEW Collision on Saturday night, it was confirmed that Chris Jericho will put his ROH World Championship on the line against Gravity during the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW Revolution.

The match was made official after the events of Thursday’s episode of ROH, where Jericho launched a brutal attack on Gravity. Earlier in the night, Gravity and his brother Bandido secured a tag team victory, but their celebration was short-lived. Bryan Keith and Big Bill ambushed them post-match, and Jericho capitalized by striking Gravity with the ROH title before also taking out Bandido.

Additionally, AEW announced more matches for Revolution's Zero Hour. Daniel Garcia will team with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong to take on Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty). Garcia successfully defended his TNT Championship against Moriarty on Collision.

Another Zero Hour bout will see Komander and Hologram facing Lee Johnson and Blake Christian, while Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy will battle Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden.

AEW Revolution: Full Card for Sunday, March 9, 2025

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

AEW Women’s World Championship (The Hollywood Ending): Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

AEW World Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

MJF vs. Hangman Page

Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Zero Hour: ROH World Championship - Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity

Zero Hour: Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, Mansoor & Mason Madden

Zero Hour: Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Taylor, Bravo, Dean & Moriarty)

Zero Hour: Komander & Hologram vs. Lee Johnson & Blake Christian

AEW Revolution is set to take place on March 9, 2025, and will air live on pay-per-view.


