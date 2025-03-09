FTR and Undisputed Kingdom Set for AEW Collision Rematch in Las Vegas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A high-stakes rematch is set for next week’s episode of AEW Collision in Las Vegas, as FTR will take on The Undisputed Kingdom.

This bout serves as a rematch from the March 1 edition of Collision, where Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong secured a controversial victory over Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. After that match, the Undisputed Kingdom extended their hands in a show of respect, but FTR instead opted to exit the ring, with Harwood visibly frustrated by the loss.

On this week's episode, tensions continued to simmer as FTR and TNT Champion Daniel Garcia confronted the Undisputed Kingdom. Cash Wheeler admitted that they did not handle their post-match actions well, while Harwood refused to apologize, stating that his only mistake was failing to alert the referee to questionable calls. This led to O’Reilly and Strong issuing a challenge for a rematch, which FTR immediately accepted.

Additionally, during the same segment, Adam Cole addressed Garcia, expressing his desire for a rematch but first wanting to see how Garcia fared in the night's main event against Lee Moriarty. Garcia ultimately proved his resilience, successfully defending the TNT Championship against Moriarty to close out the show.

With next week's Collision shaping up to be a night of redemption and unfinished business, all eyes will be on FTR as they look to even the score against the Undisputed Kingdom.

FTR, Daniel Garcia and Undisputed Kingdom have a lot to clear up after last week's chaotic events on Collision!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & Max@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @KORCombat | @RoderickStrong | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/WFPug6x9IO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2025