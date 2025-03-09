AEW Collision Results (March 8, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Revolution 2025 Weekend continued with a hot edition of AEW Collision, broadcast live on TNT and streamed on MAX from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California!

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness called the action for a night packed with high-stakes competition just 24 hours before Revolution.

The Opps Dominate in Six-Man Tag Action

Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and HOOK took on Starboy Charlie, Titus Alexander, and Jack Banning in a hard-hitting opener. HOOK suplexed Starboy Charlie, setting the tone early. Shibata and Joe double-teamed Alexander, punishing him with stiff strikes. After a brutal PK from Shibata, he pinned Alexander for the decisive victory.

The Outrunners Build Momentum Before Revolution

Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum of The Outrunners faced off against The Premier Athletes—Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari—who were accompanied by "Smart" Mark Sterling. The Premier Athletes gained an early advantage, using underhanded tactics as Sterling interfered. However, Turbo and Truth fought back, hitting double dropkicks before sealing the win with Total Recall. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate, along with MVP, observed from ringside, scouting their challengers ahead of their title match at Revolution.

Harley Cameron Stays on a Roll

Tatevik ambushed Harley Cameron before the bell, utilizing her MMA background to control the early moments of the bout. However, Cameron rebounded with a devastating running lariat and sealed the victory with her signature finishing move.

Hologram Remains Undefeated, but Faces a Post-Match Assault

Hologram squared off against LFI’s Dralistico in an electrifying bout that had the Sacramento crowd chanting, "This is awesome!" Dralistico dished out stiff strikes, but Hologram responded with a breathtaking Spanish Fly on the floor. Dralistico nailed a poison rana, but Hologram countered with the Portal Bomb to remain undefeated at 17-0. However, the celebration was short-lived as The Beast Mortos ambushed Hologram after the match! Komander rushed to the ring to make the save, but Dralistico and Mortos overpowered both men, standing tall with their fists raised.

The Undisputed Kingdom Overcomes Shane Taylor Promotions

Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly of The Undisputed Kingdom took on The Infantry—Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo—who were backed by Shane Taylor. Strong and O’Reilly displayed seamless teamwork, with Strong nailing backbreakers while O’Reilly utilized his precise striking. The Infantry rallied with a high-impact offense, but Kyle trapped Bravo in a body scissor guillotine. Dean attempted to intervene, but The Undisputed Kingdom finished Bravo with a high-low combination for the victory.

Momo Watanabe and Serena Deeb Deliver a Show-Stealer

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone joined the commentary team as Momo Watanabe battled "The Professor" Serena Deeb in an intense contest. Deeb showcased her technical prowess, but Momo countered with aggressive strikes and a barrage of suplexes. Billie Starkz was seen watching backstage as Deeb nearly secured victory with a hammerlock lariat. However, Momo planted Deeb with the Peach Sunrise for the win. Post-match, Mercedes confronted Momo, but the challenger got the better of the exchange, landing a meteora from the top rope before tossing down the TBS Championship in defiance.

Daniel Garcia Retains the TNT Championship in a Gritty Battle

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia defended his title against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty in a technical showcase. The two competitors exchanged pinfall attempts and high-impact offense, leaving the crowd enthralled. Moriarty locked in the Border City Stretch, but Garcia escaped and spiked him with a piledriver for the victory.

After the match, Shane Taylor Promotions surrounded the ring, but The Undisputed Kingdom—Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong—rushed in to back up Garcia, forcing Shane Taylor Promotions to retreat… for now.

With AEW Revolution just hours away, tensions are at an all-time high. Who will leave the pay-per-view with championship gold? The stage is set for an explosive night!