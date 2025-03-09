WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MLP Mayhem: Full Match Card Revealed for March 14-15 Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP) has finalized the lineup for its upcoming two-night event, MLP Mayhem, scheduled for March 14 and 15, 2025, at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.

Night 1: Friday, March 14, 2025

NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Thom Latimer defends against Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin.

Canadian Women's Championship Quarterfinal Matches:

Laynie Luck vs. Gisele Shaw

Kylie Rae vs. Zoe Sager

Taylor Rising vs. Beaa Moss

Singles Match: Sheldon Jean faces Pro Wrestling NOAH star Kaito Kiyomiya.

Oceanic Championship Six-Man Scramble: Mo Jabari defends against Rich Swann, Taiji Ishimori, Stu Grayson, Michael Allen Richard Clark, and Brent Banks.

Night 2: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Tag Team Match: The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. The Jet Setters (KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight).

Street Fight: PCO vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark.

Champion's Grail Match: Rohan Raja defends against Rich Swann.

Additionally, MLP has announced an eight-woman single-elimination tournament to crown the inaugural MLP Women's Canadian Champion. The quarterfinal matches will take place on Night 1, followed by the semifinals on Night 2. The tournament finals are set for MLP Northern Rising on May 11, 2025, in Toronto.

