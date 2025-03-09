MLP Mayhem: Full Match Card Revealed for March 14-15 Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP) has finalized the lineup for its upcoming two-night event, MLP Mayhem, scheduled for March 14 and 15, 2025, at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.

Night 1: Friday, March 14, 2025

⚡NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Thom Latimer defends against Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin.

⚡Canadian Women's Championship Quarterfinal Matches:

⚡Laynie Luck vs. Gisele Shaw

⚡Kylie Rae vs. Zoe Sager

⚡Taylor Rising vs. Beaa Moss

⚡Singles Match: Sheldon Jean faces Pro Wrestling NOAH star Kaito Kiyomiya.

⚡Oceanic Championship Six-Man Scramble: Mo Jabari defends against Rich Swann, Taiji Ishimori, Stu Grayson, Michael Allen Richard Clark, and Brent Banks.

Night 2: Saturday, March 15, 2025

⚡Tag Team Match: The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. The Jet Setters (KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight).

⚡Street Fight: PCO vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark.

⚡Champion's Grail Match: Rohan Raja defends against Rich Swann.

Additionally, MLP has announced an eight-woman single-elimination tournament to crown the inaugural MLP Women's Canadian Champion. The quarterfinal matches will take place on Night 1, followed by the semifinals on Night 2. The tournament finals are set for MLP Northern Rising on May 11, 2025, in Toronto.