WWE Hall of Famer Condemns Travis Scott's In-Ring Actions at WWE Elimination Chamber

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

At the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, a significant incident unfolded during the closing segment. John Cena executed a shocking heel turn, aligning himself with The Rock. Together, they launched a surprise attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rapper Travis Scott also participated in the assault, delivering a forceful slap to Rhodes. This action reportedly resulted in Rhodes suffering a ruptured eardrum and a black eye.

In response to this incident, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed strong disapproval of Scott's involvement. On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Ray stated, "Travis Scott deserves to have his jaw shattered and wired shut." He criticized Scott for overstepping his boundaries, suggesting that Scott acted as if he were a professional wrestler without proper training or understanding of the craft. Ray further remarked, "You got one coming, Travis. I hope it's from Cody. If it's not from him, I hope I never see you one day."

Despite these reports, Conrad Thompson, a well-known wrestling personality, shared that Cody Rhodes downplayed the severity of the injury. According to Thompson, when he reached out to Rhodes, the champion responded, "Did not touch me, I got a wild bruise somehow though," accompanied by a picture of the bruise.

Nevertheless, backstage reactions within WWE have been less forgiving. Reports indicate that Travis Scott has garnered considerable heat for his actions, with some questioning the decision to involve him in such a physical capacity during the event.

