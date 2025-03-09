WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lex Luger Reacts To 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Lex Luger is finally set to take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.

WWE made the announcement on Friday, releasing an emotional video featuring Cody Rhodes delivering the news to Luger. The moment was a touching tribute to a career filled with legendary highlights, including Luger's surprising and covert move to WCW—an industry-shaking defection that was kept secret from Vince McMahon.

For years, Luger has been regarded as a Hall of Fame-caliber star, openly expressing his hopes for the honor. Now, that recognition has become a reality.

Reacting to the news, Luger shared his gratitude on Twitter, writing, “Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and congratulations shown by the incredible Wrestling fans, family and friends!!! So honored and filled with gratitude. Thank you Lord!!!”

