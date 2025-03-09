Backstage Rules Bent for IYO SKY’s Monumental WWE Title Win

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The March 3rd episode of Monday Night Raw delivered a truly unforgettable moment as IYO SKY captured the WWE Women’s World Championship. Behind the scenes, her victory was met with an outpouring of excitement, even leading to backstage rules being bent for the occasion.

Speaking with The Toronto Sun, Natalya revealed how the atmosphere backstage was electric during SKY’s title match against Rhea Ripley. According to her, the entire backstage crew gathered at Gorilla—the area right before wrestlers make their entrance—to witness the showdown firsthand. Normally, this space is off-limits unless someone is about to walk out, but Triple H made a rare exception, allowing everyone to watch the highly anticipated bout up close.

“We were all so excited for IYO. All of us backstage were watching the match—we actually watched it from Gorilla. That’s the place you go right before you walk through the curtain. It’s usually off-limits unless you’re about to go out, but Triple H knew how excited we were to see IYO vs. Rhea.

We all wanted to sit there, watch it up close, and be part of the moment. When IYO walked back after the match, I was just so excited for her. Everyone was happy.”

The match reached a dramatic turning point when Rhea Ripley attempted a top-rope Rip Tide, only for Bianca Belair to intervene and distract her. This gave SKY the opening to counter with a hurricanrana before executing her signature Over the Moonsault to secure the championship victory.

With this win, SKY made history, becoming the first woman to achieve a Grand Slam across two major promotions, having previously held championship gold in both WWE and STARDOM.