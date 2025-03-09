WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Referee Signs New Contract Amid Company Growth

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Daniel Spencer has officially re-upped with TNA Wrestling, ensuring his continued presence in the company as he takes on expanded responsibilities. The longtime referee shared the news on social media on March 5, expressing his gratitude and excitement for the future.

Spencer, who has been part of TNA for five years, reflected on a pivotal moment when he faced uncertainty about the promotion’s direction. He recalled a conversation with a close friend a year ago that encouraged him to stay the course. Now, as he nears his sixth year with the company, his perseverance has paid off.

“I’ve taken on additional responsibilities and duties, fulfilling a goal that I’ve been diligently pursuing since March 2020,” Spencer revealed. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of TNA and to all those who have supported me along the way in achieving and living my dream.”

Beyond celebrating his own journey, Spencer shared words of wisdom for others striving to reach their own milestones.

“Set clear goals and work tirelessly towards them. Once you reach your goals, don’t stop there. Set new goals and continue to push yourself to the limit. Repeat this process, and never give up on your aspirations.”

Spencer’s re-signing comes at a time when TNA is riding a wave of momentum, bolstered by its growing crossover with NXT and a renewed focus on expansion.


