WWE Decision to Rename Ricky Saints Sparks Debate

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ricky Starks' transition to WWE's NXT has been marked by a significant change: he now competes under the ring name Ricky Saints. This rebranding aligns with WWE's common practice of trademarking unique names for their talent, ensuring full ownership and control over their intellectual property.

According to reports, WWE altered his surname to 'Saints' to secure a trademark they could own. This strategy allows the company to maintain exclusive rights to the character's name and associated merchandise.

Despite the name change, Ricky Saints has quickly made an impact in NXT. He made his in-ring debut on February 25, 2025, teaming with Je'Von Evans to secure a victory over Ethan Page and Wes Lee. His performances have been well-received, and he continues to build momentum under his new moniker.