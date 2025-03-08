WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Decision to Rename Ricky Saints Sparks Debate

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2025

WWE Decision to Rename Ricky Saints Sparks Debate

Ricky Starks' transition to WWE's NXT has been marked by a significant change: he now competes under the ring name Ricky Saints. This rebranding aligns with WWE's common practice of trademarking unique names for their talent, ensuring full ownership and control over their intellectual property.

According to reports, WWE altered his surname to 'Saints' to secure a trademark they could own. This strategy allows the company to maintain exclusive rights to the character's name and associated merchandise.

Despite the name change, Ricky Saints has quickly made an impact in NXT. He made his in-ring debut on February 25, 2025, teaming with Je'Von Evans to secure a victory over Ethan Page and Wes Lee. His performances have been well-received, and he continues to build momentum under his new moniker.

Goldberg Resurfaces on Social Media Amid Retirement Match Speculation

Goldberg, the WWE Hall of Famer, has reemerged on social media after a lengthy absence, just as speculation continues to swirl about his hig [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 08, 2025 03:07PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #nxt #ricky starks #ricky saints

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π