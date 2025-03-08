Goldberg Resurfaces on Social Media Amid Retirement Match Speculation

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Goldberg, the WWE Hall of Famer, has reemerged on social media after a lengthy absence, just as speculation continues to swirl about his highly anticipated retirement match set for this year.

The former WCW icon made his presence known on Twitter, posting a bold declaration: "I AM BACK!!!!!" This marks his first tweet since August 12, 2019, when he last competed against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam.

Goldberg’s return to social media comes at an intriguing time, as his last wrestling appearance saw him cross paths with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. While it remains uncertain whether the two will collide in Goldberg’s farewell match, the encounter has fueled speculation about what the veteran's final bout might entail.

In a recent update on his condition, Goldberg credited stem cell therapy for making him feel “like a trillion bucks.” He also revealed that he has resumed training, ensuring he will be in peak shape when the time comes to step into the ring one last time.

Goldberg's final WWE match took place at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. With retirement on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of his last opponent, as the legend prepares to close the book on an iconic career.