JBL Reveals Who Chose His ‘Cabinet’ Members and Remembers Amy Weber

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2025

JBL recently shared insights on the selection of members for his WWE 'Cabinet' stable, which operated from 2004 to 2006 to support his WWE Championship reign. The group included the Bashams, Orlando Jordan, and Amy Weber.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL stated that Vince McMahon selected the members but consulted him for approval. The only exception was Amy Weber, who he felt was a talented addition, wishing she had stayed longer. JBL noted, “I had no issue with any of them—of course, I thought they were all really, really talented guys.”

He added, “Amy Weber was just kind of given to me—that was from Vince.” After her departure in February 2005, which JBL described in the context of harassment allegations, he expressed regret over her exit, saying, “I wish she would have stayed because she was really good at what she did.”


