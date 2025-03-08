WWE Star Set to Return at NXT Roadblock (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A long absent WWE star is reportedly planned to appear at NXT Roadblock at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This Tuesday (March 11), WWE NXT will host a packed event featuring main event matches like The Hardy Boyz vs. Fraxiom, Oba Femi vs. Moose, and a title-for-title match between NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

According to Fightful Select, Meiko Satomura is expected to appear at Roadblock, having recently been seen at the Performance Center alongside Jordynne Grace. While her appearance is planned, it's uncertain if she will appear on screen, as her last WWE TV presence was at NXT Roadblock 2023. Satomura also competed during WWE’s Japan tour last summer and is nearing the end of her illustrious career with Sendai Girls on April 29.

The report indicates that the main event of NXT Roadblock is set to be Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia. There was speculation about an injury affecting one of the competitors, which led to this match arrangement.