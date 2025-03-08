Vic Joseph Discusses Corey Graves’ Return to WWE NXT Commentary

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently addressed his status with the company following his transition back to the NXT brand. After being absent from television for a week, Graves resumed his commentary duties on the January 21, 2025, episode of NXT.

During an appearance on the Getting Over podcast, Graves’ NXT commentary partner, Vic Joseph, shared insight into the situation, reflecting on their long-standing discussions about working together.

“I think he had to have a new set of eyes and take a deep breath. And something we’ve always talked about…we used to travel in the car together…was, ‘Hey man, it’d be cool to call the shows together one day.’ And I think once he and I had the talk, like, ‘Dude, this is what we’ve always talked about.’ He was kind of like, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’

I think the difficulty [is] for Corey, and I think this is where you start to see that seamless transition. Now, he doesn’t have to do as much. Now he can take a deep breath. Now he can take a step back and understand that it is three of us, three unique individuals, three distinct personalities for one goal for one show.”