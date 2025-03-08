WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Has a BIG Neflix Announcement for WWE Fans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2025

WWE is continuing to strengthen its partnership with Netflix, expanding its content availability to a major international market.

In a video released today, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced that WWE programming will officially be available on Netflix India starting April 1st.

Since the start of this year, Netflix has been the exclusive home of WWE Monday Night Raw in the United States. Additionally, in several international markets, the streaming giant provides live coverage of all WWE programming. However, India—one of WWE’s largest fanbases—had been a notable exception, until now.

Levesque confirmed that Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all WWE premium live events will now be accessible to fans in India through Netflix India beginning April 1st.

This expansion further solidifies WWE's growing relationship with Netflix, positioning the platform as a dominant home for WWE content worldwide.

