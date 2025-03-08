More AEW Stars Set to Depart as Company Continues Roster Cuts

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW is expected to see more departures in the near future as the company continues to part ways with talent.

Previously, AEW would opt not to renew a wrestler’s contract and leave them inactive rather than officially releasing them. However, this approach has shifted, with the company recently cutting ties with Ricky Starks, Miro, Malakai Black, and Rey Fenix over the past month.

Bryan Alvarez had previously stated that additional talent releases were imminent, and that now appears to be the case.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that several wrestlers are not expected to be re-signed when their contracts expire.

Meltzer wrote, “The names we heard were all people not being used at all. Abadon, Zak Knight, and Nick Comoroto are the only names known.”

Abadon has been absent from AEW television since her match with Julia Hart but has remained active on ROH TV, most recently competing at an ROH TV taping on February 8. Meanwhile, Comoroto has been sidelined since August 2024 due to hip resurfacing surgery.