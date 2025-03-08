Vince Russo: "Ric Flair is Throwing Bait" to Get Back on WWE TV

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ric Flair is actively working to secure a return to WWE television, particularly as part of the ongoing storyline involving Cody Rhodes and John Cena, according to Vince Russo.

Both Flair and Cena hold the distinction of being 16-time World Champions, and Flair has been vocal in the past about his opposition to Cena potentially surpassing that record with a 17th reign.

During a recent episode of his BroDown podcast, Russo addressed Flair’s continued remarks on the matter, suggesting that the WWE Hall of Famer is trying to involve himself in the storyline. Russo stated:

"God, [Ric] Flair is throwing so much bait out there to be a part of this. Come on, there’s gotta’ be a cut off point when we move on from people. And 80 is probably a good point. I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but 80 is probably the point where we need to move on from people. But I would not be the least bit surprised if we saw him."

Flair has been absent from WWE programming since his departure from the company in 2021, when he opted to pursue opportunities outside the promotion.

Most recently, Flair aligned with AEW during Sting’s retirement tour, though his tenure with Tony Khan’s promotion has since come to an end.