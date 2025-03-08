MJF Names the One AEW Star He Can Stand

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

MJF admits he tolerates Taz. Since returning to AEW at Double Or Nothing last year, MJF has made it clear he prefers not to have friends, having had rivalries with 'former friends' like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Cole.

In a recent SI Media interview, MJF was asked if there’s anyone in AEW he actually likes. He responded, "No......you know what, I tolerate Taz. I tolerate Taz. He is a Long Island guy himself. He’ll say he’s from Red Hook. This man has been living in Long Island far longer than he lived in Red Hook. This man is a Long Islander through and through. We get along. We talk about bagels and delis and diners. I tolerate Taz."

MJF will compete against Hangman Page at this weekend's AEW Revolution PPV. In the same interview, he also discussed the condition of his shoulder since returning.