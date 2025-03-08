Jim Ross Names Toni Storm as AEW’s MVP: ‘She’s The Best!’

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On a recent episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on two of the most anticipated matches set for AEW Revolution 2025—Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship.

Discussing the upcoming clash between Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita, Ross praised the high level of competition and shared his prediction for the bout.

“I think it’ll be a spectacular performance. And I think it will be a match where Kenny Omega wins. I’d love Takeshita. He’s just, he’s a made man," Ross stated, acknowledging Takeshita’s rapid rise in AEW. "Kenny needs to get back in the groove and give us some of the head-turners, like, ‘Wow, what was that?’ ‘That was Kenny Omega, jeez. He’s really good.’ That’s what I’m thinking. It’ll be one of the matches of the night. But Omega gets his hand raised.”

Ross made it clear that while Takeshita has proven himself as a major player in AEW, this could be the moment Omega reminds the world why he has long been considered one of the best wrestlers in the industry. With Omega’s experience and reputation for delivering unforgettable performances, Ross believes fans will be in for a show-stealing encounter.

Turning his attention to the AEW Women’s World Championship match between Toni Storm and Mariah May, Ross did not hold back in his praise for Storm, emphasizing her consistent performances in recent weeks.

"If you had an MVP award to give to somebody in AEW right now for performances in recent weeks, it would overwhelmingly be given to Toni Storm. She’s been the best performer I think in the company," Ross stated. He also highlighted the rapid ascent of Mariah May, noting her undeniable presence in AEW. "And her young lady that she’s working with is right there with her, Mariah May. Mariah May has come out of nowhere, and she’s just here, and all of a sudden she’s a star. That’s hard to do.”

With Storm reigning at the top of the women’s division and May quickly establishing herself as a breakout star, this championship showdown promises to be one of the most compelling matches on the AEW Revolution 2025 card.