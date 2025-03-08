WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

AEW Collision Preview: TNT Title Showdown, Cope Breaks His Silence, and Final Hype for Revolution!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2025

AEW Collision Preview: TNT Title Showdown, Cope Breaks His Silence, and Final Hype for Revolution!

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to air a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT at 8:00 p.m. EST. This episode, taped earlier this week at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, serves as the final show before the highly anticipated AEW Revolution pay-per-view event.

The main event features Daniel Garcia defending his TNT Championship against Lee Moriarty. Additionally, Momo Watanabe will face Serena Deeb, with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné providing commentary. Other matches include Hologram versus Dralistico and Harley Cameron in action against an opponent yet to be announced.

Beyond the in-ring action, Kenny Omega is scheduled to address the audience, and the "R-Rated Superstar" Cope will speak ahead of his upcoming title challenge against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution.


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π