AEW Collision Preview: TNT Title Showdown, Cope Breaks His Silence, and Final Hype for Revolution!

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to air a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT at 8:00 p.m. EST. This episode, taped earlier this week at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, serves as the final show before the highly anticipated AEW Revolution pay-per-view event.

The main event features Daniel Garcia defending his TNT Championship against Lee Moriarty. Additionally, Momo Watanabe will face Serena Deeb, with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné providing commentary. Other matches include Hologram versus Dralistico and Harley Cameron in action against an opponent yet to be announced.

Beyond the in-ring action, Kenny Omega is scheduled to address the audience, and the "R-Rated Superstar" Cope will speak ahead of his upcoming title challenge against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution.