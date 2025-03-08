Tony Schiavone Calls Toni Storm & Mariah May Angle One of AEW’s Best Ever

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster shared his thoughts on AEW Revolution's growing status as a marquee pay-per-view event, as well as the recent Toni Storm reveal angle with Mariah May. Below are some key highlights from his discussion.

Schiavone acknowledged AEW Revolution's potential to become one of the company's biggest annual events, stating:

"Yeah, it has that potential. And I’m not — you may have it in front of you, I cannot remember all the Revolutions we’ve done. I know the first one we did, that’s where we had Kenny Omega and Hangman against The Bucks. Yeah, that was right before the pandemic, and that was by far the best tag team match I’d seen in AEW. So we’ve had great matches during Revolution."

Schiavone also praised the storyline development between Toni Storm and Mariah May, noting the impact it has had on AEW programming.

"There is a thought that it’s the best angle we’ve ever done. Yeah, we’ve certainly spent a lot of time and effort into it. And anytime you spend a lot of time and effort on something, you’re going to come out with something pretty good, normally. And we did. And of course, a lot of it is that Mariah has become such a tremendous heel, and Toni Storm is, if you ask me, one of the greatest women wrestlers I’ve ever been around. And I’m not talking only about her job as being ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and the character, but her in-ring work. She’s great in the ring. So, yeah, it’s good stuff."