Piper Niven Keeps Alba Fyre’s Involvement Classified

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2025

Piper Niven had a firm message for Byron Saxton following Alba Fyre’s surprise interference on Friday Night SmackDown.

During the Street Fight for the WWE Women's United States Championship, Chelsea Green successfully defended her title against Michin after Alba Fyre intervened at a crucial moment.

In a WWE digital exclusive, Saxton attempted to get answers from Niven, Fyre, and Green, but Niven shut him down with a sharp response:

"That’s classified information, BRIAN. All that you or anybody else needs to know is mission accomplished."


