Shawn Spears Opens Up About Leaving AEW

Shawn Spears made his exit from All Elite Wrestling in December 2023, marking the end of his second run with the promotion. However, it did not take long for the wrestling veteran to find a new home, as he made a surprise return to WWE’s NXT brand in February 2024. Since his return, Spears has quickly become an important part of WWE programming, seamlessly reintegrating into the company where he previously wrestled under the name Tye Dillinger.

Now, Spears has opened up about his decision to leave AEW, shedding light on what led to his departure and why he felt it was time for a change.

During an appearance on Gabby AF, Shawn Spears spoke candidly about parting ways with AEW. According to Spears, his decision was rooted in personal and professional growth. He explained that, as wrestlers, there is often a natural desire to seek out new opportunities, and for him, AEW no longer felt like the right place to continue his journey.

“Got a break over there in AEW, and then I think it’s just a matter of—much like the business—it’s a personal evolution that we, as performers, kind of seek out," Spears said. "Sometimes, for me, it just felt like I wasn’t in the right place, so I needed to go.”

While some wrestlers may leave a company due to creative frustrations, contract disputes, or financial incentives, Spears emphasized that his choice was not driven by money. Instead, his decision was about making the best use of his remaining years in the industry.

Spears has been in the wrestling business for nearly two decades, and over the years, he has made a point of planning ahead to ensure financial stability. However, now that he has a family, his priorities have shifted. Although providing for his children is important, he places a greater emphasis on how he spends his time rather than simply chasing paychecks.

“I’ve been pretty smart in life—believe it or not. I know, I know. But I’ve set myself up so that money isn’t at the forefront," Spears explained. "It’s a little different now because I have children, but money still isn’t the priority. I put time as the ultimate thing. You know, I’m much closer to the end of my career than I am at the beginning.”

At this stage in his career, Spears wants to ensure that his time in professional wrestling is spent in a meaningful way. Instead of remaining in a place where he did not feel fully utilized, he made the bold decision to go somewhere he felt valued.

For Spears, trusting his instincts was key. He believes that if something does not feel right, then making a change is necessary, even if it means stepping into the unknown. Looking back, he has no regrets about making the move.

“I’m a big believer that if you feel in your gut that something needs to change, or you feel like you don’t belong somewhere, or you just have a feeling—do it. Yeah, go do it. Why not?” Spears said.

He further elaborated on his mindset, making it clear that he wanted to spend the remainder of his time in wrestling doing something fulfilling.

“I felt like I needed to. I have X amount of time left, and I want to spend it the way I want to spend it. By that, I mean I just wanted to contribute—to go where I was not necessarily needed but wanted. I ended up taking that big step, and it paid off.”