Mick Foley Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

In a recent interview with Monopoly Events, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed his personal "Wrestling Mount Rushmore," highlighting four wrestlers who have significantly influenced the industry. Foley acknowledged that his selections can vary over time but stated, "I put Terry Funk on there, I put Shawn Michaels on there, I put Tommy Billington – The Dynamite Kid – because I'm a big fanatic of brawling, I put Bruiser Brody on there as well."

Reflecting on his own career, Foley identified his proudest moment as his match against Terry Funk on January 10, 1995. He recalled, "We put it all on the line and I was really proud of the effort we put into that night." Regarding his legacy, Foley expressed a desire to be remembered by his peers and fans as someone who treated others well.

Although officially retired since 2012, Foley has hinted at the possibility of a final match. During an interview at the "For The Love of Wrestling" convention, he mentioned potential opponents such as Kevin Owens and, in jest, Ric Flair. Foley noted that before Bray Wyatt's passing, he would have been an ideal opponent, saying, "Before Bray passed he would have been a perfect choice."