WWE Stands by Travis Scott After Controversial Elimination Chamber Incident

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Travis Scott may have ruptured Cody Rhodes’ eardrum at Elimination Chamber, but WWE is not backing down from his involvement. In fact, Triple H confirmed that Scott’s role will only grow as WrestleMania 41 approaches.

Speaking at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, Triple H did not address the controversy surrounding Scott’s actions but made it clear that WWE has no intention of removing him from the storyline. Instead, his presence alongside The Rock, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes is set to expand.

“We have Travis Scott in the middle of a storyline right now that will get bigger as we head into WrestleMania, and coming out of it,” Triple H stated.

Backstage, however, not everyone is on board. Reports suggest Scott received significant heat for going too far and legitimately injuring Rhodes. Some within WWE believe he should not have been part of the segment at all. Despite this, post-show footage captured Triple H, The Rock, and others treating Scott like a VIP.