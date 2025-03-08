WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Stands by Travis Scott After Controversial Elimination Chamber Incident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2025

WWE Stands by Travis Scott After Controversial Elimination Chamber Incident

Travis Scott may have ruptured Cody Rhodes’ eardrum at Elimination Chamber, but WWE is not backing down from his involvement. In fact, Triple H confirmed that Scott’s role will only grow as WrestleMania 41 approaches.

Speaking at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, Triple H did not address the controversy surrounding Scott’s actions but made it clear that WWE has no intention of removing him from the storyline. Instead, his presence alongside The Rock, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes is set to expand.

“We have Travis Scott in the middle of a storyline right now that will get bigger as we head into WrestleMania, and coming out of it,” Triple H stated.

Backstage, however, not everyone is on board. Reports suggest Scott received significant heat for going too far and legitimately injuring Rhodes. Some within WWE believe he should not have been part of the segment at all. Despite this, post-show footage captured Triple H, The Rock, and others treating Scott like a VIP.


