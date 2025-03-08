WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Files Trademark For Possible Future Event Name

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2025

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has taken steps to secure the rights to the name “Spring Breakthru” by filing a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 7.

The filing covers a range of entertainment services, including:

- Wrestling contests

- Live professional wrestling performances

- Production of wrestling programs and events

- Distribution of ongoing television programs focused on professional wrestling

While AEW has not officially announced how it intends to use the name, it could potentially be for a future event or television special. The company previously ran "Beach Break" as a themed TV special in 2021 and 2022, suggesting that "Spring Breakthru" could follow a similar pattern.

Tags: #aew #spring breakthru

