AEW Files Trademark For Possible Future Event Name

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has taken steps to secure the rights to the name “Spring Breakthru” by filing a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 7.
The filing covers a range of entertainment services, including:
- Wrestling contests
- Live professional wrestling performances
- Production of wrestling programs and events
- Distribution of ongoing television programs focused on professional wrestling
While AEW has not officially announced how it intends to use the name, it could potentially be for a future event or television special. The company previously ran "Beach Break" as a themed TV special in 2021 and 2022, suggesting that "Spring Breakthru" could follow a similar pattern.
