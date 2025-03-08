AEW Files Trademark For Possible Future Event Name

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has taken steps to secure the rights to the name “Spring Breakthru” by filing a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 7.

The filing covers a range of entertainment services, including:

- Wrestling contests

- Live professional wrestling performances

- Production of wrestling programs and events

- Distribution of ongoing television programs focused on professional wrestling

While AEW has not officially announced how it intends to use the name, it could potentially be for a future event or television special. The company previously ran "Beach Break" as a themed TV special in 2021 and 2022, suggesting that "Spring Breakthru" could follow a similar pattern.