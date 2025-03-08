Eric Bischoff on Cody Rhodes’ F-Bomb: "That Train Left the Station a Long Time Ago"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the latest episode of 83 Weeks, discussing a range of topics, including the potential for John Cena to turn heel and Cody Rhodes' use of an expletive during his Elimination Chamber promo.

John Cena as a Heel? Bischoff Weighs In

John Cena’s on-screen persona has long been a subject of debate among fans. Despite being one of WWE’s most accomplished and beloved figures, speculation about a potential heel turn has persisted for years.

Bischoff acknowledged the intrigue surrounding the idea of Cena embracing a darker side, suggesting that his experience in Hollywood has only strengthened his ability to play such a role convincingly.

“Well, I mean, his story is more interesting, sure. As a performer, I can’t wait to see John as a heel because he’s such a great performer,” Bischoff stated. “I think his experience in Hollywood, learning how to act, working with other good actors, maybe great actors on occasion. Working with really, really good directors. All of those things, regardless of what you think of what kind of movies he’s in. It may not be your cup of tea, it doesn’t matter. Makes money, that’s why he’s still doing it. But learning from and with people to emote and to create a character and to the subtle little things that actors and actresses are good at that wrestlers typically aren’t, because it’s not required. But that experience will make John a much more believable performer and believable character, and I can’t wait to see him try on this heel hat. I like it. I like the idea of it.”

Cena has famously resisted a full-fledged heel turn throughout his career, even at times when it seemed like the perfect opportunity. However, his evolution into a Hollywood star may have given him new tools to explore different facets of his character.

Cody Rhodes’ F-Bomb—A Big Deal or Just the New Normal?

Cody Rhodes’ passionate promo at the Elimination Chamber event stirred up conversation when he dropped an F-bomb, a move that years ago would have been seen as controversial. However, Bischoff suggested that times have changed, and such language is no longer as shocking as it once was.

“If you would ask me that two years ago, I would have said, ‘Nah, doesn’t work for me. It’s not the right character, number one; not the right audience. And not necessary, to be honest,’” Bischoff said.

However, he went on to explain that the public’s perception of expletives has shifted in recent years, citing various industries where the use of strong language has become increasingly common.

“But within the last 12 months, I’ve noticed across the board that F-bombs are just no big deal. I don’t care if you’re a politician, if you’re a sportscaster. In fact, I’ve heard more politicians coming out and having their staff writing speeches that have F-bombs in them, because they come as naturally as — you know, I don’t know what. And it’s so unnatural for them. You know that they’re just attempting to kind of sound relevant. So I was kind of numb to it, and I’m normally kind of sensitive to that. I think the word f**k is going to in another couple years just be as common, and it’s not going to be that, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe you said that there’s kids watching.’ That train left the station a long time ago.”

As WWE continues to embrace a more mature and edgier style in certain moments, it remains to be seen whether this type of language will become more common or if it will remain an occasional shock factor.