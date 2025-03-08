Scott Steiner Reveals How He and His Brother Tried to Get Fired from WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

"Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner has always been known for his no-nonsense attitude, both inside and outside the ring. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has previously spoken about Steiner’s real-life demeanor, even recalling a time when the Steiner Brothers allegedly tormented a referee during their WCW days. Now, Scott Steiner himself has opened up about how he and his brother, Rick Steiner, went to extreme lengths to get fired from WWE in the early 1990s.

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho aboard the Jericho Cruise, Steiner reflected on their brief WWE run, admitting that things started off well but quickly soured due to financial issues.

"We weren't getting paid...so then we start getting frustrated, so then we started trying to get fired," Steiner revealed.

He recalled an overseas tour in Italy where their antics began.

"The first thing, we were in an overseas tour, we're in Italy, and my brother said, you know, in the cafeteria, you know; food fight!"

According to Steiner, his brother Rick was the first to take action, launching food across the room. The chaos soon escalated, involving other WWE stars such as Hulk Hogan and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, turning the incident into a full-blown food brawl.

The following night, the Steiner Brothers doubled down on their efforts.

"Then we did it again the next night at the building, there's just a bunch of food at the building, and the same thing: food fight again," Steiner recalled.

Despite their antics, WWE management did not immediately take action against them. However, Steiner believes their intentions became clear when he requested a meeting with Vince McMahon—an especially bold move considering the tense atmosphere following an infamous incident involving Nailz.

"After all that, I don't think – if they didn't catch then, they caught on when I requested a meeting with Vince [McMahon], which was a pretty touchy thing because that was after Nailz had choked him out."

While the Steiner Brothers eventually parted ways with WWE, their legacy remains intact, with Scott Steiner continuing to share wild stories from his time in the wrestling business.