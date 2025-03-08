WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Arn Anderson Differentiates Between Effective and Ineffective High Spot Matches​

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2025

Online wrestling discussions often center on comparing promotions, but fans from earlier eras frequently critique modern wrestling styles. Veterans like Arn Anderson, who competed during those times, have shared their perspectives. In a recent episode of his "ARN" podcast, Anderson and co-host Paul Bromwell observed an event that began with a high-energy match between Brian Pillman and Jushin Thunder Liger—a pairing Anderson deemed an excellent choice due to its rarity.

Reflecting on the bout, Anderson commented on the nature of high spot matches, stating, "I mean, it was a high spot match and there's rotten high spot matches, where nobody sells nothing, and there are great high spot matches where they have endings to spots that you never saw coming."

Previously, Anderson has been vocal about his concerns regarding the frequent use of high spots, particularly when wrestlers repeatedly kick out of moves that were traditionally match-enders. He referenced maneuvers like the F5 and STF, which historically concluded matches and were built up with significant anticipation. Anderson argued that when such moves are kicked out of multiple times in preceding matches, they lose credibility and negatively impact the business. He also noted that younger wrestlers seem eager to rapidly ascend in popularity by executing increasingly spectacular spots.

