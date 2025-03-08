Chelsea Green Channels Hardcore Legend Mick Foley on WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Chelsea Green Embraces Hardcore Side with Mick Foley Tribute on WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green showcased her "hardcore" spirit on the March 7 edition of WWE SmackDown, paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley ahead of her Women’s United States Championship Street Fight against Michin. Green channeled Foley’s iconic look by taping her fists, donning his signature flannel, and sporting a Cactus Jack “Dead or Alive” shirt—with a Chelsea twist.

Following her match, Green took to X to share a clip and introduce a new, playful nickname for herself.

Green successfully retained her championship against Michin, but not without controversy. Just as Michin seemed on the verge of victory, a hooded figure intervened, pulling Green from the ring. The mysterious individual was revealed to be Alba Fyre, who delivered a Canadian Destroyer to Michin, allowing Green to capitalize and secure the win.

Fyre’s attire—complete with a U.S. flag pinned to her collar—and her post-match salute hinted at her joining Green’s “cabinet.” Despite the irony of none of the faction’s members being American, Green’s reign looks more secure than ever with another ally by her side.