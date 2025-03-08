Cody Rhodes Breaks Silence on John Cena's Shocking Betrayal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On the March 7, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addressed John Cena's recent betrayal at Elimination Chamber.

Sporting a noticeable bruise over his eye, Rhodes conveyed his heartbreak over Cena's actions, reflecting on how he once viewed Cena as a hero. He shared the difficulty of explaining to his young daughter that the man who embodied the mantra "never give up" had seemingly abandoned it.

Rhodes anticipated that Cena would provide a well-crafted justification for his actions but firmly stated, "There is no justification for you, John Cena!" He acknowledged the championship's increasing weight but declared he was still holding it, emphasizing that while Cena might believe his successor should mirror him, Rhodes represents a future distinct from the past.

In a bold move, Rhodes challenged Cena to a match at WrestleMania 41, declaring, "John Cena, clearly you want some. Come and get some!"

"There is no justification for you John Cena!"



Whatever excuse or reason @JohnCena may have, @CodyRhodes doesn't want to hear it! 😤 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/c1lOmUsTT7 — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2025