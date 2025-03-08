WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shinsuke Nakamura Pays Tribute to Meiko Satomura During WWE SmackDown Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2025

Shinsuke Nakamura honored Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura during this week’s SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Defending his United States Championship against LA Knight in the main event, Nakamura paid tribute to Satomura—who is set to retire later this month—by using her signature finisher, Scorpio Rising.

The match took a chaotic turn when Nakamura accidentally sprayed mist on the referee instead of Knight. Seizing the moment, he struck his opponent with a kick before executing the tribute move. However, Knight fought back, knocking a steel chair from Nakamura’s hands and hitting a BFT onto the chair for the victory.

Satomura, whose career has spanned promotions like WCW, Stardom, and NXT UK, will wrestle her final match at Satomura The Final on April 29, 2025.


