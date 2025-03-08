Randy Orton’s In-Ring Return Set for WWE SmackDown in Barcelona

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Randy Orton is set to return to in-ring action for the first time since October on the upcoming Friday, March 14 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Orton opened this week's show with a promo addressing John Cena’s shocking heel turn, as well as his own surprise appearance at Elimination Chamber following the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match. Later in the night, a backstage confrontation with Carmelo Hayes led to the announcement of a one-on-one match between Orton and Hayes for next Friday's SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair will also step back into the ring for the first time since the Royal Rumble, as she takes on B-Fab. Flair made her presence felt this week when she attacked her WrestleMania opponent Tiffany Stratton, locking her in the Figure Eight submission hold. The match against B-Fab was confirmed following a backstage interaction.

The WWE Tag Team Championships will also be defended, as DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) put their titles on the line against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). The winners of this match will eventually face Pretty Deadly, who secured a number one contender’s victory this week.

Additionally, the March 14 SmackDown will feature The Miz hosting Miz TV with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as his special guest.

Announced for WWE SmackDown on March 14 in Barcelona, Spain:

- Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

- Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

- DIY (c) vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship Match