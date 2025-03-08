Pretty Deadly Secures WWE Tag Team Championship Opportunity

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly have earned a future shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship after emerging victorious in a high-stakes three-way number one contender’s match on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The duo triumphed over Los Garza (Angel & Berto) and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to solidify their place as the next challengers for the gold. Their title match will take place against the winners of next week's highly anticipated DIY vs. Street Profits Tag Team Championship clash, with the exact date yet to be confirmed.

Prince and Wilson bring an impressive resume to the opportunity, having previously captured the NXT Tag Team Championships twice and the NXT UK Tag Team Titles once. Since their call-up to WWE’s main roster in May 2023 via the WWE Draft, Pretty Deadly has remained a key presence on SmackDown, now setting their sights on championship gold.