LA Knight Reclaims WWE United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight has reclaimed the WWE United States Championship.

In the main event of Friday Night SmackDown in Philadelphia, Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the prestigious title for the second time.

Nakamura had previously dethroned Knight at Survivor Series last November in Vancouver, marking the beginning of his third reign as champion. However, he made just one televised title defense—a disqualification loss to Knight on SmackDown in January.

Friday’s main event nearly ended in controversy once again. Nakamura incapacitated the referee with his signature mist attack and attempted to use a steel chair to his advantage. However, his tactics backfired as Knight capitalized, delivering a BFT onto the chair. A second referee rushed to the ring to count the pinfall, officially bringing Nakamura’s reign to an end.

Elsewhere on SmackDown, the show featured promos from Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, along with a Tag Team Championship number one contender’s match.